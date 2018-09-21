Colts' Nyheim Hines: Could get more touches sans Mack
Hines and Jordan Wilkins are both candidates to handle increased roles while Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring) is out for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.
Hines dropped off from 12 touches in Week 1 when Mack was out of the lineup to five touches Week 2 when his teammate returned. Of course, game script was arguably more relevant than Mack's presence, as the Colts jumped out to a lead last week and only attempted 31 passes (down from 53 in Week 1). Hines handled most of the passing-down work in both contests and likely will do the same Sunday in Philadelphia. Mack's absence still provides a slight boost, but it's more relevant for fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins, who leads the team with 24 carries for 101 yards.
