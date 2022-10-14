Hines (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he was a full participant in practice Friday.

As James Boyd of The Athletic, Hines ditched the red jersey he donned for the Colts' first two practices of Week 6 to take contact in Friday's session. Though Hines appears to have reached the fifth stage of the concussion protocol, head coach Frank Reich told Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis that the running back still has one more step to clear, which is presumably getting the green light to play from an independent neurologist. If Hines is cleared ahead of Sunday's game, he could get another crack at an expanded role out of the backfield. After missing the Week 5 win over the Broncos, top back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) managed only two limited practices this week and is also being listed as questionable for Sunday.