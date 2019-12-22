Hines had a four-yard run and two-yard catch during Sunday's 38-6 win over Carolina, but did the bulk of his damage on special teams with 195 yards and two touchdowns on three punt returns.

Hines extended the Colts' lead to two scores midway through the first quarter with an 84-yard touchdown on a punt return. He put the game away midway through the fourth quarter with a weaving 71-yard return. They were the first two return touchdowns of Hines' career. The season ends in Jacksonville, against whom Hines ran for 11 yards and a touchdown on three carries and had a pair of kick returns for 44 yards.