Hines rushed nine times for 51 yards and secured two of three targets for 10 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

In the Colts' first game without Marlon Mack (hand) this season, Hines logged a season high in carries and parlayed it into a season-best rushing yardage tally. Hines also continued in his usual pass-catching role, so he could be poised to continue seeing extra volume if Mack also sits out a Week 13 divisional showdown with the Titans, a week from this Sunday.