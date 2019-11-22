Colts' Nyheim Hines: Efficient in Week 12 loss
Hines rushed nine times for 51 yards and secured two of three targets for 10 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
In the Colts' first game without Marlon Mack (hand) this season, Hines logged a season high in carries and parlayed it into a season-best rushing yardage tally. Hines also continued in his usual pass-catching role, so he could be poised to continue seeing extra volume if Mack also sits out a Week 13 divisional showdown with the Titans, a week from this Sunday.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Role may not change with Mack out•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Should see increased role•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Seven touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just two touches Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Seven touches in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Minimally involved Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...