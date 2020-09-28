Hines carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

After scoring twice on 15 touches in the Colts' opener and then getting only one reception last week, Hines found something of a happy medium between those two extremes. The scatback actually led the team in targets on a day when the passing game wasn't really needed, which bodes well for his developing connection with Philip Rivers. Hines might be on the back burner again behind Jonathan Taylor in Week 4, however, on the road against a Bears defense that just got gashed for 148 rushing yards and two TDs by Atlanta.