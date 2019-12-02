Hines ran the ball four times for 22 yards and touchdown in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans. He also added two receptions for 18 yards.

Hines saw the fewest carries out of the trio in the Colts' backfield, though he was the only to find the end zone. He was given consecutive rushing attempts near the goal line on the team's first drive in the third quarter, first carrying the ball from the the four to the one prior to scoring from one yard away. He was also targeted only twice in the passing game, surprising usage given the team's lack of offensive skill-position players. Hines and the rest of the Colts' backfield will have a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14, though he may be able to get things going through the air if given an opportunity.