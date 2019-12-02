Colts' Nyheim Hines: Finds end zone in Week 13
Hines ran the ball four times for 22 yards and touchdown in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans. He also added two receptions for 18 yards.
Hines saw the fewest carries out of the trio in the Colts' backfield, though he was the only to find the end zone. He was given consecutive rushing attempts near the goal line on the team's first drive in the third quarter, first carrying the ball from the the four to the one prior to scoring from one yard away. He was also targeted only twice in the passing game, surprising usage given the team's lack of offensive skill-position players. Hines and the rest of the Colts' backfield will have a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14, though he may be able to get things going through the air if given an opportunity.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Efficient in Week 12 loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Role may not change with Mack out•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Should see increased role•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Seven touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just two touches Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Seven touches in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...