Hines carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Jaguars. He also added eight receptions for 45 yards and another score.

Hines accounted for the first two scores of the Colts' season. His first touchdown came on a 12-yard scamper early in the first quarter. He followed that up one quarter later with an eight-yard reception to find the end zone. His heavy involvement in the passing game was little surprise, though he should the chance to maintain -- or even improve -- upon his involvement in the rushing attack in Week 2 against the Vikings with Marlon Mack (Achilles) almost certain to be absent.