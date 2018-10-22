Colts' Nyheim Hines: Five carries in Sunday's win
Hines had five carries for 47 yards and lost five yards on his only reception on two targets in Sunday's win over Buffalo.
Marlon Mack started at running back and had 126 yards rushing while paying 37 of the offense's 66 snaps. He's the clear No. 1 back with a return to full strength from a hamstring injury. However, Hines looks like the No. 2 RB and still set to get significant time as he played 17 snaps on offense while Jordan Wilkins had 15 snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...