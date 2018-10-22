Hines had five carries for 47 yards and lost five yards on his only reception on two targets in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

Marlon Mack started at running back and had 126 yards rushing while paying 37 of the offense's 66 snaps. He's the clear No. 1 back with a return to full strength from a hamstring injury. However, Hines looks like the No. 2 RB and still set to get significant time as he played 17 snaps on offense while Jordan Wilkins had 15 snaps.