Hines rushed three times for seven yards and caught five of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Hines gets most of his touches on checkdowns and designed short passes, giving him more value in PPR formats. He has seen consistent volume over the first three games, with either five or six targets in each. However, he's not getting the kind of larger usage that the coaching staff forecast in the preseason. Hines and the Colts will host the Titans in Week 4.