Hines had five receptions on six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Hines played 21 snaps on offense compared to just four snaps for Jordan Wilkins as the Colts turned to the passing game after falling behind early. Hines should continue to get more work as Jonathan Taylor's back up when the Colts need to pass with Wilkins used more when Taylor needs a break carrying the ball.