Hines will get the start at running back in Sunday's game against Tennessee, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The Colts are expected to divide the workload at running back between Hines and Jordan Wilkins with Jonathan Taylor out, but Hines will get the start. Hines was listed as the starter last week as well, but Taylor got the larger workload, so the starter designation may not be too indicative of fantasy output.