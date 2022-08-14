Hines got the start at running back with Jonathan Taylor sitting out and had eight carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.

The Colts plan to hold out Taylor from preseason games to play it safe, so Hines got the starting nod. The Colts offense overall was sluggish so we wouldn't read too much into Hines' performance, other that it could be an indication that the coaching staff plans to follow through on talk this summer that he will get more touches. However, it's also worth remembering that head coach Frank Reich made similar proclamations about designing plays and making sure Hines was part of the game plan last summer.