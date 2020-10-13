Hines had three carries for eight yards and two receptions for 22 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Cleveland.

Hines played on 21 of the offense's 56 snaps and ran a route on 18 of the offense's 37 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He got more playing time than Jordan Wilkins (just two snaps) with the Colts needing to throw the ball after throwing behind. However, the Colts couldn't get much going on the ground and gave the bulk of playing time to Jonathan Taylor (31 snaps) after a more even distribution of snaps last week.