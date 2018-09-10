Colts' Nyheim Hines: Has seven recpetions in pro debut
Hines had five carries for 19 yards and seven receptions on nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. He played 37 snaps on offense compared to 46 snaps for Jordan Wilkins, who got the start at running back.
Hines had a larger role than anticipated as both Wilkins and Hines got time in the backfield while Christine Michael (3 snaps) wasn't a factor. Hines wasn't used in the return game after ball security issues in the preseason, but he could get another shot later int he season. Hines had just 3.8 YPC, but bested Wilkins' 2.9 YPC and Hines showed he could be effective as a receiver. While both Wilkins and Hines may see fewer snaps when Marlon Mack returns from a hamstring injury, Sunday's game shows Hines could still carve out a third-down role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...