Hines had five carries for 19 yards and seven receptions on nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. He played 37 snaps on offense compared to 46 snaps for Jordan Wilkins, who got the start at running back.

Hines had a larger role than anticipated as both Wilkins and Hines got time in the backfield while Christine Michael (3 snaps) wasn't a factor. Hines wasn't used in the return game after ball security issues in the preseason, but he could get another shot later int he season. Hines had just 3.8 YPC, but bested Wilkins' 2.9 YPC and Hines showed he could be effective as a receiver. While both Wilkins and Hines may see fewer snaps when Marlon Mack returns from a hamstring injury, Sunday's game shows Hines could still carve out a third-down role.