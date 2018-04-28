Colts' Nyheim Hines: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

Indianapolis fills a need and grabs the best running back left on the board to start Day 3. Hines ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.38 seconds) among this year's running backs and is a Swiss Amry Knife type of player that gives an offensive coordinator plenty of flexibility. He's a polished route runner who spent some time split out wide in addition to being a running back. Hines will be an instant impact player in the return game and Indianapolis' lack of running back depth could lead to him seeing a fair share of the carries as well.