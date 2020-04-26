Colts' Nyheim Hines: Increased competition for snaps
Hines faces increased competition for playing time in the Indianapolis backfield after the Colts took Jonathan Taylor with the 41st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hines operated in a traditional runner/receiver timeshare with Marlon Mack last season, seeing 52 carries and 58 targets while playing 31.5 percent of offensive snaps in 16 games. His snaps could decrease significantly with Taylor now in the mix. However, Hines may still emerge as the primary receiving specialist out of the backfield.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Benefits from Rivers signing•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Supplies 56 total yards in Week 17•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Dominates on special teams•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Takes back seat in blowout loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Picks up 25 yards in loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Finds end zone in Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...