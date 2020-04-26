Hines faces increased competition for playing time in the Indianapolis backfield after the Colts took Jonathan Taylor with the 41st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hines operated in a traditional runner/receiver timeshare with Marlon Mack last season, seeing 52 carries and 58 targets while playing 31.5 percent of offensive snaps in 16 games. His snaps could decrease significantly with Taylor now in the mix. However, Hines may still emerge as the primary receiving specialist out of the backfield.