Hines tallied four rushes for two yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Titans. He added five receptions on five targets for 41 yards.

Hines returned from a one-game absence and immediately stepped back into his typical role as a change of pace back. He continued to be a non-factor as a rusher, as he now has 13 attempts for 16 yards on the season. Hines was more impressive as a pass catcher, with his longest reception of the day going for 14 yards. Hines has at least four catches in four of his six games this season -- he exited on the first possession in Week 5 -- and should continue to hold a consistent role as a pass catcher out of the backfield moving forward.