Hines had eight carries for 14 yards and lost two yards on two receptions on three targets in Sunday's win at San Francisco.

Hines had a bad drop on a pass that would have gone for 10-to-20 yards, which would have made his game look much better. He played on 19 of the offense's 68 snaps, which has been about his usual workload. However, he's just not a big part of a game plan unless the team is playing from far behind and is forced to throw as he hasn't had a game with more than ten touches since Week 3.