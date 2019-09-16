Hines had two carries for nine yards one one reception for five yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Hines didn't get much work behind Marlon Mack, though he got more snaps on offense (13) than No. 3 running back Jordan Wilkins (10 snaps). However, Wilkins had 82 yards rushing on five carries. Hines is still the No. 2 running back, but his production will be volatile based on when he's needed in the passing game. Still, it's concerning that had has just six carries and six targets combined in the first two games with Jacoby Brissett under center.