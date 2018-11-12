Hines had three carries for three yards and three receptions for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Hines is Indy's pass-catching back, but he'd been productive on the ground the past two weeks with 125 yards rushing and a 7.8 YPC. However, the Colts struggled with the run Sunday as Marlon Mack averaged just 2.4 yards per carry. Hines played 20 snaps on offense as he's the clear No. 2 running back ahead of Jordan Wilkins, who played just five snaps on offense.