Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 22 yards from scrimmage Sunday
Hines had three carries for three yards and three receptions for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Hines is Indy's pass-catching back, but he'd been productive on the ground the past two weeks with 125 yards rushing and a 7.8 YPC. However, the Colts struggled with the run Sunday as Marlon Mack averaged just 2.4 yards per carry. Hines played 20 snaps on offense as he's the clear No. 2 running back ahead of Jordan Wilkins, who played just five snaps on offense.
