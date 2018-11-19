Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 34 total yards Sunday
Hines had five carries for 14 yards and one reception for 20 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
Hines struggled a bit with a dropped pass and fumble (which the Colts recovered) Hines is still the No. 2 running back as he played 16 snaps on offense compared to 11 snaps for Jordan Wilkins and 38 for starter Marlon Mack.
