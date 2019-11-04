Play

Hines had one carry for seven yards and one reception for 21 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Hines played on 20 of the offense's 70 snaps as he hasn't been a big part of the offense the last three weeks (just five targets). He remains the top passing-down option at running back but isn't getting much playing time behind Marlon Mack.

