Colts' Nyheim Hines: Lackluster preseason debut
Hines had three carries for seven yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Thursday's preseason win over Seattle. He mishandled two punts and a kickoff return as the team's return specialist, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
It was an underwhelming debut for Hines, who didn't see most of his action on offense until the second half. Hines drew a lot of praise in minicamp and in training camp with the coaching staff saying they had plans to use him in the backfield, in the slot, and out wide. Those plans made it sound like he'd be a significant part of the offense, but that wasn't the case Thursday. Still, it's early in the preseason and his role could increase significantly, especially if Marlon Mack's hamstring injury keeps him out of regular season games.
