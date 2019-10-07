Colts' Nyheim Hines: Leads team with 46 receiving yards
Hines rushed two times for a loss of one yard, but hauled in four passes (five targets) for 46 receiving yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
Marlon Mack (ankle) was able to return and handle a heavy workload, which kept Hines in a third-down back role. The 22-year-old actually led all Colts receivers in yardage on a night where the team was focused on moving the chains and controlling the ball. Mack will receive an extra week to return to full strength over the team's upcoming bye, so expect Hines to be limited to work on passing downs in Week 7's matchup against the Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...