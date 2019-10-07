Hines rushed two times for a loss of one yard, but hauled in four passes (five targets) for 46 receiving yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Marlon Mack (ankle) was able to return and handle a heavy workload, which kept Hines in a third-down back role. The 22-year-old actually led all Colts receivers in yardage on a night where the team was focused on moving the chains and controlling the ball. Mack will receive an extra week to return to full strength over the team's upcoming bye, so expect Hines to be limited to work on passing downs in Week 7's matchup against the Texans.