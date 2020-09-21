Hines had one reception for four yards and no carries in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Hines played just nine snaps while Jonathan Taylor played 49 snaps and Jordan Wilkins played 17 snaps (rushing for 40 yards). Hines' usage is a bit confounding, but it's likely just a byproduct of a game that became a rout in the second half and the Colts decided to use Wilkins to run out the clock. Sunday's game more likely highlights how Taylor is set to get the bulk of work with Hines in a more limited backup role than many expected. Hines should still have a larger workload in games where the team needs to make more throws to running backs.