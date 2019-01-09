Colts' Nyheim Hines: Limited snaps in Wild Card win
Hines did not have a carry or reception in Saturday's playoff win over Houston and played just nine snaps on offense. Hines didn't play much because Marlon Mack was playing well, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told Stephen Holder of The Athletic.
We can only assume Hines will be used more this week against Kansas City since Hines previously had a low of 14 snaps and four touches in any game. Still, he had just three rushing attempts and seven receptions in his final two games of the regular season.
