Hines will begin the season as Indy's primary kickoff and punt returner. He's also listed as the No. 3 running back on the team's initial unofficial depth chart.

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni has said that Hines will still be a significant part of the offense, but there will be plenty of competition with rookie Jonathan Taylor joining Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins in the Indianapolis backfield. Mack and Taylor are expected to be near co-starters, which could leave Hines with a limited number of snaps per game.