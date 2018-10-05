Colts' Nyheim Hines: Logs 22 touches in Week 5 loss
Hines rushed 15 times for 45 yards and brought in seven of nine targets for 45 yards in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.
Hines served as the lead back for the Colts on the night, with fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins playing a complementary role. Hines' passing game involvement was especially encouraging and made up for his lackluster production on the ground. Both the 21-year-old's rushing attempts and rushing yardage were career highs, and he now has 21 receptions and pair of receiving touchdowns over the last three contests as well. Hines could see another expanded role if Marlon Mack (hamstring) remains out for a Week 6 battle against the Jets.
