Hines was on the field for 26 of the Colts' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, en route to carrying nine times for 28 yards and catching both of his targets for 22 yards.

While Hines' Week 12 numbers are nothing special, a concussion clouds Marlon Mack's status for this weekend's tilt against the Jaguars, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.If Mack isn't cleared by then, Hines would be in line to head the Colts' Week 13 backfield, with Jordan Wilkins also in the mix.