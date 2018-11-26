Colts' Nyheim Hines: Logs nine carries behind Mack
Hines was on the field for 26 of the Colts' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, en route to carrying nine times for 28 yards and catching both of his targets for 22 yards.
While Hines' Week 12 numbers are nothing special, a concussion clouds Marlon Mack's status for this weekend's tilt against the Jaguars, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.If Mack isn't cleared by then, Hines would be in line to head the Colts' Week 13 backfield, with Jordan Wilkins also in the mix.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 34 total yards Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 22 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another productive rushing game•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Five carries in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Totals 35 yards in loss•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Role expected to decrease•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...