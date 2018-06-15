Colts' Nyheim Hines: Minicamp usage could indicate significant role
Hines was used in the backfield, in the slot and out wide in minicamp which likely indicates that he'll be a significant part of offense coordinator Nick Sirianni's no-huddle, up-tempo offense, the Indianapolis Star reports. "He's just hard to understand defensively, in my mind, how you're going to play him," Sirianni said.
The buzz continues to build for Hines as the coaching staff keeps talking about how they'll use him in multiple formations in the offense throughout spring practices. Hines ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.38 seconds) among this year's running backs in the NFL draft and is also a capable receiver having played some wideout in college as well. With Andrew Luck throwing again after missing a year with a shoulder injury, secondary targets like Hines could have significant fantasy value in a no-huddle offense.
