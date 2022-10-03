Hines caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans. He added one rushing attempt for zero yards.

Hines' lack of involvement on the ground was nothing new, as he has yet to earn more than three carries in any game this season. However, his production as a pass catcher was a significant downturn as he entered Sunday having logged at least four catches and 20 receiving yards in all three of his previous games. Those numbers could increase in short order if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is sidelined for Thursday's matchup at the Broncos, as Hines would likely serve as the Colts' lead back in that scenario.