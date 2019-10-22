Colts' Nyheim Hines: Minimally involved Sunday
Hines rushed once for three yards and caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.
The 22-year-old saw only seven offensive snaps Sunday and was out-snapped by Jordan Wilkins. Hines should continue to be limited to passing down work with Marlon Mack handling the bulk of the snaps.
