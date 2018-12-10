Colts' Nyheim Hines: Modest production in Sunday's win
Hines had three carries for one yard and three receptions for 16 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Houston.
Hines played 28 snaps on offense compared to 40 for Marlon Mack. Hines remains the top backup to Mack and remains a steady option in in the passing game as his five targets were fifth on the team despite his modest yardage total.
