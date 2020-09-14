While Jonathan Taylor will take over as the primary running back with Marlon Mack out for the season with a torn Achilles, Hines will get snaps on all downs, head coach Frank Reich told Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site.

Hines had two touchdowns (one receiving and one rushing) in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars as he had a larger role than expected even when Mack was healthy. He'll now be the No. 2 running back and could get the vast majority of receptions on passing downs, though Taylor looked sharp in the passing game Sunday (where he struggled at times in college).