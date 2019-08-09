Hines carried six times for one yard and wasn't targeted in the passing game in the Colts' 24-16 preseason loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Hines started and played the first three series with Jacoby Brissett under center, but as his final line implies, he found zero running room versus a stingy Bills front. The second-year pro entered training camp with the label of third-down back attached, following an impressive rookie season in which he gained 314 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground but added a 63-425-2 line through the air. Fellow second-year pro Jordan Wilkins figures to serve as the complement to starter Marlon Mack, leaving Hines with the majority of passing-down work.