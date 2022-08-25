Hines is slated to be held of of Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to top back Jonathan Taylor, with Hines, who is entrenched as the team's top change-of-pace option, thus slated to shift his focus to readying for a key complementary role in the Colts' backfield this coming season. While the top of the team's RB depth chart is settled, Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson and D'Vonte Price will have opportunities Saturday to make their cases to secure roster spots behind Taylor and Hines.