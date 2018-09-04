Hines is listed as the No. 3 running back and No. 3 kick returner and isn't listed as a punt returner on the Colts' depth chart ahead of Week 1.

Hines entered the preseason as the top candidate to win both the punt and kickoff return jobs, but he had issues with ball security on returns in the preseason. Hines could have a sizeable role on offense, however, if Marlon Mack remains out with a hamstring injury.