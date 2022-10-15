Hines (concussion) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hines was able to ditch the red jersey during Friday's practice, but the multi-faceted back ultimately was unable to clear the fifth and final stage of the league's concussion protocol. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest meaning Deon Jackson is likely set to start with practice squad call ups Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price possibly contributing as well.