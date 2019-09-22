Colts' Nyheim Hines: Notches three grabs
Hines rushed twice for three yards and brought in three of four targets for 26 yards in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
The backup running back saw minimal action on the ground, but his pass-catching skills were put to use as customary. Hines hasn't logged more than four carries in any of the first three games, but he already has a pair of four-target tallies over that span and notched a season high in receiving yardage Sunday. The 22-year-old will look to up his contributions at the expense of the Raiders in Week 4.
