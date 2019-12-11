Hines gained one yard on four carries and added 24 yards on four catches during Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Hines struggled Sunday against Tampa Bay's stout rush defense, and was held to his lowest yardage total since Week 7. The fumble was just the second of Hines' career and the first that he's lost, so there shouldn't be much panic there. He continues to have nice value as a receiver out of the backfield who, as of late, has earned his fair share of red-zone carries. Monday's matchup against New Orleans is an interesting one as the Saints' run defense is so-so, surrendering 4.3 yards per carry, but has seldom been tested this season, ranking 31st in rushing attempts against as the Saints tend to take control of games early.