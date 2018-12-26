Hines rushed for two yards and a touchdown on two carries and added 41 yards on four catches during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

The Colts were down by 14 points early Sunday before Hines barreled into the end zone on a goal-line score late in the second quarter, putting Indy on the board. The rookie's role has become more defined down the stretch, one that limits his carries behind Marlon Mack, but has led to him topping 40 yards receiving in three of his last four games. With the playoffs on the line, he'll take on a tough Titans defense Sunday, one that held him to 34 total yards in Week 11.