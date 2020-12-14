Hines carried seven times for 58 yards and caught all four of his targets for 17 additional yards during Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Hines gashed the Las Vegas defense for 8.3 yards per carry but saw his attempts limited as Jonathan Taylor rumbled for 150 yards on 20 carries of his own. He finished third on the team in targets and hauled in every pass thrown his way, but his long gain in that department went for just six yards as he finished with his lowest receiving output since Week 4. Still, Hines has been productive while averaging 13 touches per game over the last four and should have a great chance to pad his stats next Sunday against a dismal Texans defense.