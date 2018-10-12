Hines' workload likely will decrease with Marlon Mack (hamstring) expected to start Sunday's road game versus the Jets, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hines has been the primary beneficiary of an absent Mack, totaling 62 touches to Jordan Wilkins' 53 on the season. With Mack back in the fold, expect the workloads of both Hines and Wilkins to be scaled back, though Hines' pass-catching ability should keep him more relevant than Wilkins.