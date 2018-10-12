Colts' Nyheim Hines: Role expected to decrease
Hines' workload likely will decrease with Marlon Mack (hamstring) expected to start Sunday's road game versus the Jets, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Hines has been the primary beneficiary of an absent Mack, totaling 62 touches to Jordan Wilkins' 53 on the season. With Mack back in the fold, expect the workloads of both Hines and Wilkins to be scaled back, though Hines' pass-catching ability should keep him more relevant than Wilkins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...