Colts' Nyheim Hines: Role may not change with Mack out
Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Hines will mostly remain in his usual hybrid role while Marlon Mack (hand) is sidelined, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Mack underwent surgery Monday to repair his fractured right hand, an injury he sustained a day earlier in the Colts' 33-13 win over the Jaguars. Despite the lead back's early departure, Hines (three carries for 11 yards, three receptions for 24 yards) didn't see a major spike in usage. Instead, Jonathan Williams (13 carries for 116 yards, one catch for 31 yards) was the main beneficiary, prompting Reich to tab him and Jordan Wilkins (ankle) as the main candidates to fill Mack's high-volume role on the ground beginning with the Week 12 matchup with Houston. Mack's absence may still leave a couple more extra carries available for Hines, but the workload bump probably won't be substantial enough to change Hines' fantasy value in a significant manner.
