Hines has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a concussion, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hines sustained the injury on the Colts' opening drive of the game and was immediately taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He will need to clear league protocols prior to returning to action, which could occur for a Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville. Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will take over the work in the backfield.