Hines had four carries for seven yards, included an 8-yard touchdown, and lost two yards on his only reception and target in Sunday's win at Washington.

The Colts split playing time evenly with Marlon Mack returning from a hamstring injury. Mack had 18 snaps on offense with Hines and Jordan Wilkins each playing 24 snaps. Hines would seem like the least likely candidate to get a shorter rushing touchdown as he's seen more as the option in the passing game. However, Hines had just one target after nine targets in Week 1. Hines should have a steady role in the offense, but it's possible his playing time decreases when Mack gets back to full speed.