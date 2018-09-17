Colts' Nyheim Hines: Scores first career TD
Hines had four carries for seven yards, included an 8-yard touchdown, and lost two yards on his only reception and target in Sunday's win at Washington.
The Colts split playing time evenly with Marlon Mack returning from a hamstring injury. Mack had 18 snaps on offense with Hines and Jordan Wilkins each playing 24 snaps. Hines would seem like the least likely candidate to get a shorter rushing touchdown as he's seen more as the option in the passing game. However, Hines had just one target after nine targets in Week 1. Hines should have a steady role in the offense, but it's possible his playing time decreases when Mack gets back to full speed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...