Hines carried six times for 10 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 22 additional yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Hines managed just 1.7 yards per carry but found his way into the end zone from five yards out in the first quarter for his seventh touchdown of the season. He caught every ball thrown his way but simply wasn't utilized enough in that regard to make an impact, since his team played from ahead most of the day. Meanwhile, rookie Jonathan Taylor enjoyed another strong performance and should receive the bulk of the backfield work in next Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, though Hines enters the game having averaged 13.3 touches per game over his last four.