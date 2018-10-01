Colts' Nyheim Hines: Scores twice
Hines ran for 10 yards on four carries and added nine catches, 63 yards and two touchdowns in the air during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston.
Hines' second touchdown came during the closing moments of regulation as he snatched a nine-yard pass from Andrew Luck right in front of the end zone and slipped in for what would be the game-tying touchdown. Hines, like his stablemates, has struggled running the ball thus far this season, but has emerged as a quality receiver out of the backfield with 5.5 receptions per game. Given the Colts' difficulty with running the ball, a short-passing-game option like Hines is particularly valuable. He next takes on a Patriots pass defense that had struggled until a rebound game in Week 4.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Targeted five times•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Could get more touches sans Mack•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Scores first career TD•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Has seven recpetions in pro debut•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Not listed as primary returner•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another lackluster preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....