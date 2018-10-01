Hines ran for 10 yards on four carries and added nine catches, 63 yards and two touchdowns in the air during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston.

Hines' second touchdown came during the closing moments of regulation as he snatched a nine-yard pass from Andrew Luck right in front of the end zone and slipped in for what would be the game-tying touchdown. Hines, like his stablemates, has struggled running the ball thus far this season, but has emerged as a quality receiver out of the backfield with 5.5 receptions per game. Given the Colts' difficulty with running the ball, a short-passing-game option like Hines is particularly valuable. He next takes on a Patriots pass defense that had struggled until a rebound game in Week 4.