Hines is expected to handle third-down duties with Marlon Mack as the lead back, head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star Tribune.

Reich made his comments after Indy's recent minicamp as Hines has retained his third-down role during spring practices despite the Colts adding Spencer Ware to the backfield. Ware will battle Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams for the No. 2 RB role.

