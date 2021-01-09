Hines rushed six times for 75 yards and caught one of three targets for eight yards in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

He took a back seat to Jonathan Taylor (23 touches) but made the most of his limited touches, finishing with 83 scrimmage yards to Taylor's 84. Hines was tackled on the one-yard line twice, and while Taylor promptly powered in a touchdown on the next play after the first one, Hines' inability to get in proved costly the second time, as the Colts went backwards from there and ultimately turned it over on downs. The versatile running back should maintain his prominent change-of-pace role in the final year of his rookie contract next season.